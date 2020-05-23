MURRAY, Kevin – peacefully at the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast, following an accident. Beloved son of Patsy and the late Kathleen, loving brother of Eamon, Mary, Roseleen, Patrick, Brian, Pauline and Brenda.

Sadly missed by his loving father, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law (Margaret and Breege), brothers-in-law (Gerry and George), neices, nephews and entire circle of family, friends and neighbours.

May his gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at the family home until removal on Monday morning at 10.15 am to arrive at St. Tierney’s Church, Roslea for funeral Mass at 11 am.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Kevins home, funeral Mass and burial will be strictly private, but can be view on churchservices.tv/roslea. Any one wishing to leave a message of condolence please do so below.