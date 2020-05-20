Mum and daughter team brighten up health workers’ day

A MOTHER and daughter duo from Tempo have brought a pop of colour to scrubs for healthcare staff.

Colette Campbell and daughter Ciara (10) have been designing and stitching child friendly scrubs for the staff at SWAH children’s ward.

The first batch of scrubs have been delivered to staff at the Enniskillen ward. Dinosaurs, flowers and cute characters feature on the tops that aim to brighten up the faces of children in hospital.

Local dress-maker Colette has been as busy as ever during lockdown with her sewing machine playing a vital part in the production of PPE for many.

Speaking about where it all began she said, “I started making masks for home-help workers and other key frontline staff in schools and hospital. People than started to donate a lot of material like sheets and duvet covers. I seen a lot of duvet covers had wee characters on them and I thought it would be nice for the Children’s Ward. I then got in touch with one of the nurses in there and we thought this could work and bring a smile to their faces.”

Colette and Ciara are still working away making the scrubs and to do that a bit of an imagination is key, that’s where Ciara comes in. With a keen eye for design she has been ensuring that all the tops look ship-shape by matching up colours and picking out characters. To date the pair have made 20 scrubs, with more on the way.

“It means so much to me to know that we have brought some sort of joy in this terrible time,” Colette remarked.

A spokesman for the Western Trust added, “Our Children’s Ward have received a lovely donation of child-friendly scrub tops. Colette Campbell who is a dress-maker from Tempo kindly gathered materials from local people and put lots of time and effort into making these beautiful scrub tops for us. We absolutely love them, and we know the children in our care will love them too! We would like to thank Colette very much!”