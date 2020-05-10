McDERMOTT, Benny – 33 Lackey Road, Roslea, Fermanagh and formerly Main Street, Roslea, peacefully in the loving care of his wife and son. Pre-deceased by his son Tony and sister Kathleen. Dearly beloved husband of Kay and much loved father of David, devoted grandfather to all his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Sadly missed by his loving Wife, son, brother, sisters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, necies and entire family circle.

May his gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Benny’s funeral Mass will take place Monday, 11th May, due to COVID-19 restrictions Benny’s wake, funeral Mass and burial will be strictly private. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://churchservices.tv/roslea

Anyone wishing to leave a message of condolence please use condolence section below