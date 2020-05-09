McCAFFREY, Lillian, (née McManus) – 8 Forthill Park, Irvinestown, BT94-1FJ, peacefully at home, in the care of her loving family, 8th May 2020. Dear wife of the late Noel and loving mother of John (Barbara), Michael (Anne), Alma, Pat, Monica (Robert), Brian (Bernie), Paul (Pauline, Deirdre (John) and Noel. Sister of the late Molly Doran, Celine Murphy and Aileen Goan.

Mass on Sunday, 10th May in The Sacred Heart Church, Irvinestown at 11 am, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Owing to present restrictions the house and funeral is private to immediate family only please.

Deeply regretted by all her loving family, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Our Lady, Queen of Heaven pray for her