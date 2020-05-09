+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

McCAFFREY, Lillian

Posted: 2:13 pm May 9, 2020

McCAFFREY, Lillian, (née McManus) – 8 Forthill Park, Irvinestown, BT94-1FJ, peacefully at home, in the care of her loving family, 8th May 2020. Dear wife of the late Noel and loving mother of John (Barbara), Michael (Anne), Alma, Pat, Monica (Robert), Brian (Bernie), Paul (Pauline, Deirdre (John) and Noel. Sister of the late Molly Doran, Celine Murphy and Aileen Goan.

Mass on Sunday, 10th May in The Sacred Heart Church, Irvinestown at 11 am, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Owing to present restrictions the house and funeral is private to immediate family only please.

Deeply regretted by all her loving family, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Our Lady, Queen of Heaven pray for her

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA