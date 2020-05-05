McCAFFERY, Elizabeth (Dolly) (née Gilligan) – of 8 Fairgreen Street, Irvinestown Co. Fermanagh, BT94-1FD, May 3rd, 2020 died peacefully, at the home of her grand niece Karen and her husband Mark and their children, 79 Cleveley Park, Belfast, BT8-6NB. Beloved wife of the late Frankie, RIP and sorrowing mother to the late Brendan, RIP. Loving sister of Jim Gilligan (Dumphries), and her late brothers and sisters Jack, Christy, Sheila, Alice and Eileen, RIP, and sister-in-law Geraldine (Dumphries). A dearly loved auntie to Paddy and Rita, Barry, Adrian and Marie, Micheal, Christopher, Sean, Angela, Brian and the late Martin, RIP, a much loved great auntie to her nieces, in particular Karen and Lisa, and an adored great, great auntie to her heartbroken nieces and nephews in Belfast: Ollie, Leo, Clara, Teenie, Connie and Catherine (New Zealand).

Very deeply regretted by the rest of her family, friends and neighbours.

Due to the current circumstances and Government advice regarding Covid-19, the family home and funeral will be strictly private. Anyone wishing to pay respects whilst maintaining social distancing can do so on Wednesday morning as the funeral cortége goes through Irvinestown at approx 10.30 am

May her gentle Soul Rest In Peace