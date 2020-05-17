+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

McBRIEN, Francis

Posted: 8:43 pm May 17, 2020

McBRIEN, Francis – 16th May 2020, unexpectedly, 118 Gardrum Road, Moneyouragan, Letterbreen, Co. Fermanagh. A dearly loved son of John, pre-deceased by his beloved mother Josephine. Dear brother of Annarose, Anthony, Martin, Gerry and Johanna. A special uncle of Shannon, Caoimhe, Ciara, Tom and Ben.

He will be sadly missed by all his family circle and friends, teaching colleagues and pupils, both past and present, at Erne Integrated College, Enniskillen.

Due to current regulations, the family home and funeral will be strictly private.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing father, sisters, brothers, nephews nieces and all relatives and friends. Anyone who wishes to leave a message of sympathy may do so at the condolence section at the bottom of this page.

May his Soul Rest In Peace

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA