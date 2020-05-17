McBRIEN, Francis – 16th May 2020, unexpectedly, 118 Gardrum Road, Moneyouragan, Letterbreen, Co. Fermanagh. A dearly loved son of John, pre-deceased by his beloved mother Josephine. Dear brother of Annarose, Anthony, Martin, Gerry and Johanna. A special uncle of Shannon, Caoimhe, Ciara, Tom and Ben.

He will be sadly missed by all his family circle and friends, teaching colleagues and pupils, both past and present, at Erne Integrated College, Enniskillen.

Due to current regulations, the family home and funeral will be strictly private.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing father, sisters, brothers, nephews nieces and all relatives and friends. Anyone who wishes to leave a message of sympathy may do so at the condolence section at the bottom of this page.

May his Soul Rest In Peace