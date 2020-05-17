+44 (0)28 6632 2066
MAGUIRE, Tom

Posted: 8:45 pm May 17, 2020

MAGUIRE, Tom – Coragh, Derrylin, Co. Fermanagh, Sunday, 17th May 2020, unexpectedly. Loving husband of Teresa and dear father of Brian, Kieran and Helen, brother of Patsy, Peter, Brendan, Josie, Agnes, Geraldine, Angela, Ann, Mary, Rita, Pauline and the late Brian and Charles, RIP.

Remains reposing at his home until removal on Tuesday morning at 10.45 am to arrive for 11 am Mass in St. Ninnidh’s Church, Derrylin, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Wake, removal and Funeral Mass as per current restrictions and advice.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughter, brothers, sisters and extended family circle.

