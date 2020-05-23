Local singer looking to ‘When This Is Over’

WHEN THIS IS OVER: Enniskillen woman Mairaid McMahon has written a song looking beyond the lockdown that many will identify with at the moment.

WE’RE all thinking about it at the moment, most of us are longing for it, and now one local singer-songwriter has put pen to paper to compose an emotional ditty about ‘When This is Over.’

Mairaid McMahon is originally from Enniskillen but now lives in Antrim and is missing her family here in Fermanagh more than ever during the lockdown.

Having developed her musical talents from an early age, she has channelled those feelings into a song many will identify with. Indeed, the tear-jerker has already been resonating with many on social media.

Mairaid said she wrote the song “partly to try to cheer myself up and focus on the positive things that might be different when this is all over.”

“My husband and I had been chatting about how we want to take life more slowly and appreciate how lucky we are, and I kept saying the words ‘when this is over I want to do this or that’ so I just wrote them down and it all came together quite quickly,” she said.

“We’re really missing our families, and not getting down to Enniskillen at the weekends is really hard, especially as our two-year-old daughter, Mary-Kate, just loves spending time with her ‘Ganny and Gaga’ as she calls them. We’re doing as many video calls as we can, and sending wee things to each other in the post too, but it’s just not the same. I can’t wait until she can run into their kitchen again and have a tea party with them – when this is all over!”

Mairaid has been playing music since she was four-years-old, and wrote her first song, ‘Back Home to Fermanagh’, at the age of 10. Encouraged to keep going by the late Johnny Loughrey, her songs have been recorded by other artists over the years, but she’s had little time for recording herself due to work and family commitments recently. Having been inspired by other artists during lockdown, Mairaid jumped at the chance to collaborate with Wayne Thorose of Ballyrose Media Recording Studio.

The video for ‘When This Is Over’ can be found on YouTube and Facebook.