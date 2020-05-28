Local bakery secures £24 million Lidl deal

FERMANAGH’S Crust and Crumb has secured a £24 million deal to supply supermarket giant Lidl with pizza across the UK and Ireland.

The Derrylin bakery, which has two facilities in Fermanagh and another in Ballyconnell which opened last year, has been growing and growing in recent years and now employs over 300 staff. The local company has supplying Lidl since 2013, which has helped the business expand and grow its staff. It is hoped the new deal with create even more local employment.

Crust and Crumb’s Mark McCaffrey said they were “delighted” to be building on their relationship with Lidl.

“This partnership has enabled us to access new markets and expand our customer base across the UK and Ireland and it supports our ambitions for export sales to additional EU markets later this year,” he said.

Conor Boyle, regional director of Lidl NI, was equally delighted with the deal, saying it will allow them to offer their customers greater choice.

“From small beginnings in 2013, we’ve built an outstanding relationship with Crust and Crumb and we are thrilled that this new contractual arrangement will bring its great-tasting, quality, locally-made products to thousands of new consumers in stores across the UK and Ireland,” he said.

“An innovative company with renewed capacity for growth, Lidl Northern Ireland acknowledges this company’s hard work and commitment afforded by its team of staff and we’re proud to support its expansion.”

The company will supply 20 varieties of Deluxe range sourdough pizza, selected for its premium quality and craft ranges, six Chef Select pizza lines chosen for its supreme taste range, and two flavours of its Simply pizza value range.