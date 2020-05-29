KEOWN, Michael

KEOWN – The death has occurred of Michael Keown, Carran West, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh and The Riverside Bar, Garrison.

The family regret that due to present circumstances house and funeral are private and they appreciate your understanding at this difficult time. Funeral cortége will proceed from Carran West on Monday at 11.15 am to arrive in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Garrison at 11.30 am for prayers and interment.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Jane, his devoted son Gabriel, his dear daughters Michelle (Kevin) and Joanne (Chris) and much loved grandchildren Caoimhe, Erin and Amy, family circle and friends.

A Memorial Mass to celebrate Michaels life will be celebrated at a later date. Notices of condolence may be left on cartydevenish@yahoo.co.uk or in the condolence section below.