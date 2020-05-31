KELLY, Patricia (née Maguire) – 25 Townhill Park, Irvinestown, Co. Fermanagh, peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, 30th May 2020, RIP. Loving wife of the late Eamon, RIP. Beloved mother of Brenda, Elaina, Sinead, Damian, Roisin and the late Darragh, RIP, cherished sister of Chris and the late Desmond, Manus and Gerry, RIP.

Patricia will leave her late residence on Monday, 1st June, at 10.30 am. The funeral cortége will make its way from Patricia’s home, through Reihill Park, towards the Sacred Heart Church, Irvinestown, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 am. Anyone wishing to pay their respects can do so whilst maintaining social distancing. Regrettably due to Covid-19 guidelines the family home, funeral and burial are strictly private.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughters, son, sons-in-law, brother, grandchildren, great grandchildren and entire family circle.

May her gentle Soul Rest In Peace