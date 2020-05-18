+44 (0)28 6632 2066
KELLY, James

Posted: 8:44 pm May 18, 2020

KELLY, James – May 17th, 2020 (formerly of Limewood Avenue, Tonlegee Road, Raheny, and originally from Ederney, Co. Fermanagh), died peacefully at home in his sleep. Beloved husband of Bridie and loving father to Claire, Paul and Simon.

Sadly missed by his loving family, daughters-in-law Aoife and Ruth, grandchildren Rowan, Marlena, Katelyn, Ava and Jack, sisters Mary, Noreen and Eileen, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

A private funeral will take place for immediate family due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings.Those who would have liked to have attended the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot or feel unable to do so, can view the service live on Wednesday, May 20th at 10 am on St. Paul’s Church webcam at stpaulsparishayrfield.com.

Please feel free to leave a message in the condolence book at the bottom of this page or send condolences in the traditional manner.

May he Rest In Peace

