JOHNSTON, Florence Elizabeth – peacefully at her residence beloved sister of Harold, Dorrie and Sylvia (Alex) and the late Bobby, Hammy and Henry and dear sisters-in-law Audrey and Violet.

Deeply regretted by all her nephews, nieces and the wider family circle.

“Save in the Arms of Jesus”

The funeral cortége will be leaving the family home at 1.45 pm on Sunday, 3rd May to arrive at St. John’s Church, Florencecourt at 2 pm for private burial.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired, to Marie Curie, c/o Thomas Quinn Funeral Director, Blacklion, Co. Cavan.

Messages of condolences to the family can be left by selecting the condolence below.

Please note due to the current circumstances and Government advice regarding COVID-19 the family home and funeral will be strictly private.