HUMAN REMAINS FOUND IN CAR RECOVERED FROM LOUGH ERNE

Human remains have been found in a car recovered from Lough Corradilar, near Lisnaskea, during searches carried out for missing man Tony Lynch (54), the PSNI has confirmed. The father-of-four from Magheraveely mysteriously disappeared 18 years ago after he was last seen in Clones at around 6pm, Sunday 6 January 2002. No sight of either Mr Lynch or his white Mitsubishi Galant that vanished along with him that day has ever been traced, until now. Speaking to the Herald, Sgt Niall Leech of Clones Garda Station said; “Last Saturday (16th) I received information from two fishermen from the Clones area who had observed an anomaly on the lake bed floor of Upper Erne whilst fishing and using their own sonar technology on the boat.

“Then on Monday morning Gardai and PSNI mounted an operation to have a look at things and we confirmed that the anomaly looked like a

vehicle, then the police divers were tasked to visit the site at Corradilar.

“The vehicle was inspected on site in the water and later confirmed that it was the missing vehicle of Mr Lynch, then over a six hour operation on Monday evening the vehicle was removed from the water.”

Sgt Leech took a moment to thank the efforts made by the two fishermen who contacted local authorities, suggesting that without their help it would have been “some time” before that area was searched. “As we checked off the bodies of water in the North, we probably would have

been expanding our area of search to places like Corradilar – but it would have been a significant period of time before we would have made

it out as far as where the vehicle was actually found.

“Advances in sonar technology have really helped us with this search and it really goes down to the media campaign in January which highlighted the new search for Tony.”

