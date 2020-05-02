GAA club helping out with home deliveries!

THEY may not be on the pitch at the minute, but Brookeborough Heber Mac Mahons have no time to spare.

The local GAA club has turned their hand to helping the community at a time when many in their area are at home following official guidance.

Together with local businesses the club has set up a Covid-19 relief fund which they say aims to “give something back and provide support to those in need across our community”.

In recent weeks the club has been purchasing and delivering food parcels and helping ensure those in need have prescriptions delivered.

Speaking to the Herald a club spokeswoman said, “The busiest aspect of this has been pharmacy deliveries, and that may be because people are self isolating and aren’t out. The community have been very good at rallying around and making sure that everyone is OK.

Being in a rural area a lot of people are relying on their neighbours and friends.”

The club’s Facebook page is kept up to date with relevant local information and it is there that an update about the its bid to give back to the community was shared.

“We put up a post about the club doing food parcels, people have been very good in response and if anyone needs anything we are there and would be happy to oblige. We’ve asked out members to keep an eye on their neighbours as our community is quite spread out.

“We would take in Coonian and out to Fivemiletown. In a sense people have been used to travelling to get their shopping and to get to the pharmacy and they have arrangements in place.”

When it comes to keeping a distance, that’s not a problem for the rural Brookeborough residents. “Being in a rural area has its advantages as well. It’s easier to isolate and the good weather has helped with that as well.”

Looking forward the club members, like many others, are looking forward to a return to normality. It may be some time before the matches return and although it’s always nice to win, the spokeswoman joked, “At the minute you wouldn’t mind being beaten if you could get playing a game.”

