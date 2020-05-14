Furloughing scheme extended

THE furloughing or job retention scheme which is paying the wages of hundreds of workers across Fermanagh, is to be extended until the end of October.

Although most Quinn workers furloughed at the start of the Covid crisis are now back at work, Fermanagh and Omagh Council announced last week that hundreds of its workforce were to be put on the scheme.

Furloughed workers are paid 80 per cent of their wages through the government scheme which is aimed at helping employers minimise outgoings while keeping their staff in jobs.

The existing scheme was scheduled to continue until June but the UK government has announced that it will now run until the end of October.

A similar scheme operating in the South sees the government paying 75 per cent of wages with many employers making up the difference for staff. Unlike in the UK scheme, southern workers can continue working while on furlough, although from July northern workers will be able to work on a part-time basis.

While businesses have greeted the extension of the scheme with relief there will be concern that from July employers will be asked to help foot the multi-billion pound bill for the scheme.

So far the furloughing scheme – which provide a monthly salary of up to £2,500 for workers – has cost the UK around £11 billion.