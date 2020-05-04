Free Papers for those in need

COMMUNITY SUPPORT... Chairperson of Fermanagh and Omagh DC Cllr Siobhan Currie with assistant editor of Fermanagh Herald, Ray Sanderson and Jason Donaghy of Fermanagh Community Transport

The Fermanagh Herald is now offering vulnerable and isolated residents in receipt of a weekly food parcel a complimentary copy of the popular weekly newspaper.

The newspaper has donated newspapers to assist those most impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic access local news stories, important information and feel connected to their local community.

The local council’s Community Coordination Hub is working in partnership with Fermanagh Community Transport and Easilink to distribute food parcels provided by the Department for Communities to residents who are unable to leave their home to access food.

Advertisement

Chairwoman of the Council, Cllr Siobhan Currie said, “these are challenging times in which we find ourselves and many people are currently feeling vulnerable, lonely and disconnected.”Local papers have always been an integral part of the community here in the Fermanagh and Omagh district and with many places having poor internet coverage, people living in rural

areas are heavily reliant on these newspapers for local stories and information.”

Editor of the Fermanagh Herald, Maurice Kennedy said, “The Fermanagh Herald has been part of the local community since 1902 and we are pleased to be working with Fermanagh and Omagh District Council on this initiative to provide the more vulnerable members of our community with local news during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Parent company of the Fermanagh Herald, North-West News Group have also agreed to supply a quantity of another of their popular weekly titles, The Ulster Herald as part of the scheme.

Referrals to Fermanagh and Omagh District Council’s Community Coordination Hub are directed through the NI Covid-19 Community Helpline: Freephone 0808 802 0020, by texting: ACTION

to 81025 or via email: covid19@adviceni.net.

Support and advice is available from 9.00 am to 5.00 pm, seven days a week. A food parcel request can be submitted via a self referral form at www.fermanaghomagh.com