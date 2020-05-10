Fermanagh’s GAA women still doing their county proud!

FERMANAGH’S GAA women have yet again done their county proud, as the Erne squad successfully tackled the ‘marathon a day’ challenge over the past week on social media. The team came together to raise over £5,000 so far for three local charities, Fermanagh Women’s Aid, Enniskillen Food Bank and the Aisling Centre, with high hopes going forward as they plan to reach their new £6,000 target. Speaking to the Herald, team captain Courteney Murphy said, “As a team we’re delighted that we’ve been able to support three really important charities in our local community.

“These three charities do vital work in Fermanagh and they will be so important now more than ever in the current crisis and dealing with the ramifications once this passes. “We have been overwhelmed with the support and the kind generosity. A massive thank you to everyone who has donated. Our donation page will be left up for the next week now, and people can access the link via the ‘Fermanagh Ladies GFA’ Facebook page. It would be great to get to £6,000 now we’re so close.”

Currently kicking their heels with no football, the Fermanagh girls should have been preparing for an Ulster and all Ireland junior

campaign, instead this team-led project has kept them fit and motivated. “It has been a fantastic initiative most importantly to raise funds and awareness for three amazing local charities, the girls wanted to do their bit and feel very fortunate to be in a position to help in

any small way. It has also had a galvanising effect on the moral of the panel”, explained manager Jonny Garrity.

“Speculation remains about the future of an inter-county season although while not playing football, initiatives like the marathon over a week can keep morale going, the Fermanagh girls would dearly love to be back on the park and remain confident they will , but for now another fundraiser might not be far away.”

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007