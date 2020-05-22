Fermanagh club coach to tackle ‘kickathon’ for Aisling Centre

FERMANAGH Ju Jitsu Club head coach, Master Lyle Gawley, 6th Dan, is set to tackle a ‘kickathon’ to raise money for the Aisling Centre in Enniskillen.

Initially, the club had hoped to host a ‘throwathon’, when the younger members would throw each other for the duration of their classes, with the same aim but with lockdown now in full-effect that would not have happened on June 3rd, so Master Gawley decided to take matters into his own hands, or feet as the case may be!

From 10am on that date, he will attempt 2,000 kicks, which he believes should be suitably tough: “I’m not sure how well it will go! I started off thinking I’ll do 1,000 kicks, but then I thought ‘I don’t want it to be too easy, so I’ll try doubling it!‘,” he exclaimed.

”I didn‘t want it to be too easy, I wanted it to be a good challenge because if you relate it to the whole idea of mental health problems, it‘s something that is ongoing, it‘s not something you can easily get through, so that‘s why I wanted to pick something that would be a bit of a challenge.

“I have a home-made kick-bag-thing I made out of wood and tyres, so I’ll put that up in the back yard and go live on Facebook and try to keep going for the 2,000 kicks.

“If I do 15 kicks a minute to start off with it could take a couple of hours, two and a half hours maybe but I’d say I’ll probably slow down as I get through it and I’d say I’ll get an injury at some stage during it.

“It’s the constant twisting on my ankles and knees, but I’ve been doing martial arts all my life so I know how to manage it. As long as I use good form and don’t do anything stupid, I should be OK.”

The popular club started doing charity events last year when they got behind Fermanagh Women’s Aid. This year they decided to back the Aisling Centre, which given the current situation, Master Gawley believes will be a much needed resource once lockdown ends.

“The response last year was phenomenal, so I thought we’d do it every year and I’ll pick a different charity,” he explained. “Looking at things that are prominent, that are needed and some of the local charities, we decided to pick the Aisling Centre because mental health is something that is everyone’s vision at the minute.

“Especially now, people who struggle with mental health are isolated and it’s that kind of human connection is lacking at present, so people may begin to struggle.

“Before all this pretty much everyone has been effected by mental health in some degree – if not personally, then through a family member or friend – so I know the Aisling Centre provide so many support services in the local community and with all charities like that, they are vastly underfunded.

“And I’d say after this lockdown is over they will need as much support as they can get.”