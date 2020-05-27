FEE, John – peacefully in the loving care of his family at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Pre-deceased by his wife Mary Catherine. Dearly beloved father of Kathleen, John, Eugene, Peter and Mary, devoted grandfather to all his grandchildren, loving brother of Rose (Howell), Vera (McSorley), Briget (Tracey), Patricia (McCaughey), Peter, Tom and the late Anne (Hannigan) and Paddy.

May his gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at the family home until removal on Friday morning at 10.30 am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Brookeborough for funeral Mass at 11 am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

John’s funeral Mass can be viewed on Parish facebook page – Aghavea Aughintaine Parish. Anyone wishing to leave a message of condolence please do so in condolence book below.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions John’s home, funeral Mass and burial will be strictly private for family and close relatives.

Sadly missed by his loving sons, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers, sisters and entire circle of relatives and friends.