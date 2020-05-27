Enniskillen in line for Covid-19 testing centre

THE announcement that Enniskillen is to be the venue for the fourth regional Covid-19 testing site came yesterday afternoon.

The facility will open later this week and it is understood that it will carry out tests on those who work outside the health and social care system.

Until now local people had undertaken lengthy journeys to one of the three test centres located in Belfast, Derry or Craigavon.

After health minister Robin Swann’s announcement Enniskillen councillor Tommy Maguire swiftly welcomed the development.

Cllr Maguire said, “Enniskillen will be much more convenient for our constituents who had been facing ridiculously long journeys to Craigavon, Derry or Belfast for testing; with many simply unable to make the journey.

“At our most recent council meeting, Sinn Fein called for testing and tracing to take place in our two county towns. Whilst I welcome news of a mobile testing unit in Omagh, it is imperative that this meets the needs of the public and that we have the best cover for everyone across our council area.

“It has been a credit to our people that we have managed to keep our district and people as safe as possible, but we cannot be complacent. This facility will give further comfort to our frontline and essential workers.

“My condolences to all the families who have been tragically affected by this terrible virus. I encourage all to adhere strictly to the health guidelines. It is too early to drop our guard, so please continue to stay safe and keep your distance.”