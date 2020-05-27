+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeNewsCoronavirusEnniskillen in line for Covid-19 testing centre
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages
TESTING... health staff being swabbed in Enniskillen

Enniskillen in line for Covid-19 testing centre

Posted: 2:42 pm May 27, 2020
By Linda Surphlis
l.surphlis@fermanaghherald.com

THE announcement that Enniskillen is to be the venue for the fourth regional Covid-19 testing site came yesterday afternoon.

The facility will open later this week and it is understood that it will carry out tests on those who work outside the health and social care system.

Until now local people had undertaken lengthy journeys to one of the three test centres located in Belfast, Derry or Craigavon.

Advertisement

After health minister Robin Swann’s announcement Enniskillen councillor Tommy Maguire swiftly welcomed the development.

Cllr Maguire said, “Enniskillen will be much more convenient for our constituents who had been facing ridiculously long journeys to Craigavon, Derry or Belfast for testing; with many simply unable to make the journey.

“At our most recent council meeting, Sinn Fein called for testing and tracing to take place in our two county towns. Whilst I welcome news of a mobile testing unit in Omagh, it is imperative that this meets the needs of the public and that we have the best cover for everyone across our council area.

“It has been a credit to our people that we have managed to keep our district and people as safe as possible, but we cannot be complacent. This facility will give further comfort to our frontline and essential workers.

“My condolences to all the families who have been tragically affected by this terrible virus. I encourage all to adhere strictly to the health guidelines. It is too early to drop our guard, so please continue to stay safe and keep your distance.”

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 2:42 pm May 27, 2020
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA