Eimir is missing the football

Lisnaskea woman Eimir Martin has certainly hit the ground running after being named ‘Student Midwife of the Year’ at the Queen’s University, Belfast, Midwifery Society Mentor Awards 2020. a previously qualified teacher took a career change to a profession that “always fascinated” her and has now received part of her workplace learning at SWAH

What is your greatest strength?

I think my positivity and always trying my best. I don’t see the point in doing something unless you put 100% effort into it

What is your greatest weakness?

I find it hard to say no to helping someone and a whipped ice cream cone from Courtney’s Garage in Lisnaskea!

How would you like to be remembered?

As someone who did everything she loved and especially those she did it for

What was your most embarrassing moment?

My pronunciation of certain words often leads to a few laughs at my expense! The words sound right in my head!

How do you like to relax?

Spending time with family and friends, exercising, binging on a series and reading

What is your biggest regret?

Missing out on playing for Fermanagh ladies in Croke Park

What was the happiest day of your life?

The day my two nephews Oliver and Adam were born. I didn’t realise you could love someone so much after only meeting them

What period of time would you like to have been born in ?

I feel very fortunate and I am very happy to be here in this time period

Where is your favourite holiday destination?

Orlando in Florida. I can’t wait to go back

Which person (apart from your family members ) has had the most influence on your life?

A lady called Alison Clayton who continues to inspire me with her life saving work and someone my family are very thankful for and Brenda McCabe – she was the person I spoke to about applying for midwifery and she has and continues to be so supportive on my journey

What is your favourite book/film?

Film – Notting Hill, book – anything by Jodi Picoult or Lee Child

What makes you angry?

People being unkind or nasty to others

Describe yourself in four words

Perseverant, positive, grateful, ambitious

Who would be your ideal dinner party guests?

Serena Williams – my all time sporting hero, David Beckham, Graham Norton, George Ezra, my fellow student midwife and friend Cora McCann so we could celebrate helping each other through the last three years and Glen Cawley from the Wasp Restaurant in Lisnaskea to cook

What do you miss about Fermanagh when you are away?

My family, friends, my dog Ross and home comforts like my own bed!

What is your least appealing habit?

Over-thinking!

What would you do if you won the lottery?

Donate some to charities such as Support together -which provides support for families living with antenatal and postnatal depression/anxiety and Friends of the Cancer Centre. Share the winnings with my family and buy a house.

If you could swap lives with someone who would you choose and why?

I don’t think I’d want to swap with anyone,I’m very happy being me

The world is about to end, how would you spend your last week on earth?

Probably being an emotional wreck telling all the people who mean the most to me how much i love them and spend as much time as possible with my family and friends

What would you like on your headstone?

Lived a happy and wholesome 90 years, surrounded by those she loved, doing what she loved