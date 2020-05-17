Death of GAA stalwart and former publican

THE death has taken place of one of Roslea Shamrocks’ long time stalwarts.

Benny McDermott was immersed in the village GAA club, serving as player, coach, manager and official.

Many would credit the Roslea man with revitalising the famous Shamrocks club when it was at a low ebb.

Benny, from Lackey Road, Roslea passed away peacefully last week.

He was always destined to play for the Shamrocks alongside his older brother Tommy as they lived beside the playing field at Cordoola.

Following his early education at primary school he attended St Patrick’s College in Armagh as a boarder for five years.

His represented the college teams and he played half back in the MacRory semi final in 1956 semi final against St MacCartan’s College, Monaghan.

During his school days he played for Roslea under-age teams and was selected to play for Fermanagh Minors in 1956.

One of the younger member of the Roslea team in the ‘Glorious Fifties’ he made his Championship debut for the Shamrocks in that same year against Devenish.

However, at the age of 17 the opportunity for him to work in England arose and he left home with his father in December 1956.

He returned from England in 1972 having purchased the Roslea Arms and had much involvement with the GAA club. He was instrumental in revitalising the club when it was at a low ebb. He became Club Secretary for many years, was player manager on the senior team that won the Fermanagh Intermediate Championship in 1973 beating Derrylin in the final. He remained in charge until 1977 during which time his innovative training methods secured an Intermediate League title in 1976. He put the necessary structures in place that secured the future of his home club.

Benny was a valued choir member in St Tierney’s Church Roslea, known for his solos and in particular for singing “When A Child Is Born” at Christmas Eve Mass every year.

He is survived by his wife Kay and son David.

He was pre-deceased by his son Tony and sister Kathleen.

Following Requiem Mass streamed from St Tierney’s the burial took place to the adjoining graveyard. Club members provided a guard of honour in club colours.