CONNOLLY, Patrick Joseph – (Rocky Valley, Kilmacongue, Co. Wicklow and formerly of Roslea, Co. Fermanagh and late of Co. Longford) May 10th, 2020 (peacefully) at home surrounded by his loving family. Dearly beloved husband of Joan, devoted father of Brian, Padraic, Frank, Anne-Marie and Suzanne, father-in-law of the late Ronnie, grandfather of the late baby Owen and brother of the late Peggy.

Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, son-in-law Tom, daughters-in-law Lisa D, Siobhan and Lisa H, his ten grandchildren, sisters Mary, Susan and Clare, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours.

May he Rest In Peace

Due to Government warnings in place on public gatherings, a private funeral will take place on Wednesday morning in St. Mochonog’s Church, Kilmacanogue at 11 am with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, are welcome to leave a personal message on Patrick’s Obituary Notice at www.patrickodonovanandsonfunerals.ie or on the condolence section below.

A celebration of Patrick’s life will take place at a later date.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis”