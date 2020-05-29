Colorado residents are busting the lockdown blues…

The residents at Colorado private residential home near Lisnaskea have been singing, painting and solving jig-saws in a bid to bust the lockdown blues.

The home was one of the first to close its doors to visitors at the beginning of lockdown in a bid to keep residents safe. Since then the residents have been treated to some socially distanced entertainment thanks to local musicians, dance groups and singers.

Trudie Scott, manager of Colorado said that while lockdown has been tough residents have ‘had a ball’ in terms of variety of entertainment.

“We still aren’t opening the doors but due to it being mental health awareness week I want all the residents to see their family. Weather permitting this weekend the residents next of kin will be able to see them for around 15 minutes with stringent restrictions. Residents need to see their family too, this has been going on a long time.”

While family haven’t been able to visit staff have been keeping them up to date with what is going on. Ms Scott explained that social media has helped in this regard.

“Facebook has been fabulous. We didn’t put that much up when we first started it but it is now a way of letting family see what’s going on. The residents just can’t believe how famous they have become. Some residents have reunited with family and friends who have got in touch because of Facebook. Really it has been great and people are now more aware of us.”

The local community has rallied round to support the work of the care staff, Ms Scott continued, “A lot of charities have donated masks and hand sanitiser along the way which we are delighted with. We have been very blessed and lucky. Staff have been very careful, I have to hand it to them they’ve all been fabulous and stepped up to the mark in regard to anything I’ve asked them to do for infection control.”

The lockdown entertainment for Colorado residents is set to continue with the home taking every opportunity open to them to put a smile on residents faces.