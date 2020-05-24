Building workers ‘little option but to keep going’

A tentative easing of lockdown measures in the North has been mirrored across the border where tens of thousands of employees are expected to return to work in the coming days.

Probably the most notable difference between the two jurisdictions is that in the North six people can meet outside while social distancing, while in the South only four can meet.

However there has been some concern over the South’s decision to allow constructions workers back to sites – and what this could mean for construction workers living here in Fermanagh but employed by building companies across the border.

A local site worker told the Herald; “This latest news won’t really impact me much, I have been travelling to my work across the border from my home here in Fermanagh since before lockdown.

“There was work to be done, and I can say on behalf of myself and also my workmates that we weren’t given much of an option.

“Personally I felt lucky to still have a job and money coming in each week given the situations that others are in financially but I did notice a strain on the builders who had families and young kids to go back home to every evening.

“They would have to take off their work clothes as soon as they got home every evening, just to put them straight into the wash and take a shower before they could even say hello or pick up their children for a hug.

“I think it boils down to the lack of contact between both governments North and South that has put people like us at risk – it seems to be one rule applied for one person, while your neighbour or friend literally seconds down the road on the other side of the border are different.”