BOYLE, Larry – peacefully at the Graan Abbey Nursing Home, Enniskillen. Pre-deceased by his wife Margaret. Dearly beloved Father of Seamus (Pauline), Mary (Aidan), Geraldine (Barry) and Martin (Sarah). Devoted grandfather of Conor, Suzanne, Richard, Gillian, Anna, David, Shaun, Caroline, Daniel and Grace and great grandchildren. Much loved brother of Vinnie and the late Jimmy, Pat, Tommy, Mickey, Sean and Cissie.

May his gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Sadly missed by his loving sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother, nephews, nieces and entire family circle.

Funeral Arrangements Later.