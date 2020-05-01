Ambulance crew are hitting the right note!

FROM paramedic to musician, a trio of ambulance staff banded together in a bid to boost their colleagues morale before the start of another busy shift.

Going Facebook live from Enniskillen Ambulance Centre, Roddy Lynch, Terry McHugh and Nigel Simpson, members of Band 5&6 sang a selection of upbeat songs.

The local staff came in a few hours before the start of their shift to go live online in their own time. Speaking from the Enniskillen base Mr Lynch said, “We are trying to boost morale for staff who are going through a lot at the minute. We know the public are going through a lot as well so hopefully this will give us all something to smile about. We’re going to try and remember our colleagues who are working on the frontline, and those who have tragically lost their lives through this crisis.”

The band played for up on 20 minutes as colleagues stood applauding from a distance.

“Most support crews today are out doing emergency calls, doing the job we do, and getting to you as quick as we can. All we ask the public to do is try to stay at home and call us when you need us.”

Mr Lynch then sang a song he wrote after the 9/11 tragedy, ‘Make it Count’, and outlined that nursing staff, frontline workers and emergency service personnel ran towards the building while others were fleeing, he added, “That’s what we are doing now, we are trying to run towards the crisis that there is at the minute and all we want you to do is to stay at home and we’ll come to you if you need us.”

Ending the live stream the band of work colleagues signalled their intention to run another Facebook live at a later date.

