Aisling Centre still supporting people through crisis

THE AISLING Centre in Enniskillen, which has been providing counselling and therapy to the people of Fermanagh for thirty years, is continuing its vital work despite the challenges of the lockdown.

Needed as much as ever during the current outbreak, the Aisling Centre is dedicated to promoting mental and emotional well being in the community, including helping those who are struggling or in distress. While it’s physical building may be currently be closed as a result of the Covid crisis, the service is continuing and is continuing to take on new clients.

“The Aisling Centre is here for you. The door may be closed but we continue to support the community during this time,” said a centre spokeswoman. “We are pleased to confirm that we have moved to a telephone/e-counselling service and we continue to accept counselling referrals.”

Opened in November 1990, the non-profit service relies on public donations to survive. Thankfully, having helped countless Fermanagh families over the last three decades, the local community has been keen to support it in return.

For example, local man Colin Maguire, who recently turned 30, asked his friends and family to donate to the centre instead of buying him birthday presents. The kind gesture raised a total of £2,202.50, which the Aisling Centre spokeswoman said was sincerely appreciated and would be used to support its current remote counselling service during lockdown.

The spokeswoman thanked all the people of Fermanagh for their support,

“We hope you stay safe and well and encourage everyone to adhere to the guidance given to keep us all safe,” she said. “Thank you to the many people of Fermanagh and surrounding areas who are continuing to help us support your family, friends during this crisis through your donations on our Local Giving page.”

If you would like to support the Aisling Centre you can donate at www.localgiving.com/aislingcentre

If you or a loved one who feels they could benefit from the centre’s services visit www.theaislingcentre.com. You can also call 66325811 or email info@theaislingcentre.com. Phone lines are open during normal business hours.

If you are in immediate crisis or distress call Lifeline on 0808 808 8000 or the Samaritans on 116 123.