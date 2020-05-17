Age just a number for 80-year-old couple!

A RETIRED Irvinestown couple have been using their time on lockdown to raise much-needed funds for local mental health services.

Eileen and Ramsey Turned have been married for 56 year and are both 80. Usually enjoying a busy home, the active couple decided to use the current pause to walk their long, hilly lane 80 times. The aim of the walk, which is all the more remarkable since Ramsey had a knee replacement in November, is to raise money for the local mental health support. In just over a week the couple raised well over £2,000 for The Aisling Centre in Enniskillen.

“They decided to donate the money to this long-established centre as they have a 30 year track record in delivering help, counselling and psychotherapy for those in distress,” said their daughter Gail, who added the centre would be well placed to use the money raised wisely.

Gail said her parents’ aim was not only to raise money, but also awareness of the lack of provision in the county.

She added: “The existing providers are committed and passionate and doing all they can, but they are limited by lack of funding and are overwhelmed by the growing needs facing them.”

It really is a family effort by the Turners. Having struggled to find help for a family member in need, Gail said those suffering from depression and other illnesses were often left “floundering, trying to discover where they can go for immediate, consistent and focused help.” She has since set up a directory of mental health services in Fermanagh, which she hopes will be published online.