Activity packs for local folk isolated at home

ACTIVITY packs have been delivered to those shielding or isolating at home. The Bfriend Hub project volunteers are making befriending calls daily to around 200 older people across Fermanagh, Omagh and Strabane who are shielding or isolating at home, may live alone and have limited contact.

With home befriending visits postponed the local volunteer centre came up with an idea to keep clients connected. Funded through The National Lottery Community Fund, the project has put together activity packs for all of their clients. Face masks, mindfulness colouring, word searches and other thoughtful gifts have been packaged and were delivered to client’s doors over the past number of days.

The B-Friend Hub Fermanagh asked some local children to write a letter to older people which are included in the packs. In a digital age the group feel words on paper are a novelty that we overlook.

The Fermanagh Bfriend Hub coordinator, Rita O’Loughlin said, “It has been important to find ways to connect with our older people as we cannot visit them at the moment. It is a lovely way to show them that the community cares about them and it is an opportunity for our young people to spread a little kindness.”

The community spirit continued in Fermanagh as Police community officers assisted in delivering packs to people homes. “We would like to express our gratitude to Chief Inspector Graham Dodds, Sergeant Johnny Hamill and Constable Will Guerin who supported the co-ordination and delivery of the activity packs. The officers who delivered the packs also took the time to check on the welfare of our clients which was greatly appreciated.”

A Police spokesman added, “We were pleased to assist the B-friend Hub delivering packages with free face coverings to residents of Newtownbutler and Rosslea. We always enjoy the opportunity to meet members of our community and it was encouraging to see so many people in good spirits. There are plenty of groups working hard to support vulnerable people in our communities and we are happy to help as part of our commitment to policing with the community.”