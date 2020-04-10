Warning for DIY hairdressers!

WITH hairdressers closed as a result of current Covid-19 restrictions, local men and women have taken to social media to ask for guidance on how to cope at a time when they can’t nip out for a hair cut or attend their regular colour appointment.

In a bid to bust the myths about box dyes and DIY hair cuts we asked an expert, and her advice was to stick with it and contact your local salon for advice.

Irvinestown hair dresser Becky McClaughry said that although many peoples roots will grow out, we’re all in this together.

“One important thing to know is that the salon colours use different chemicals to box dyes. If the two were to react it could end up a bit of a mess. Also, if you haven’t used a box dye before you have to be mindful that you could be allergic to the chemicals. Think wisely about the NHS and their valuable time. So keep in mind your own health and safety before trying out any new dyes or chemicals.”

For those struggling to ‘sit it out’ while their roots continue to grow Becky remarked that if you have to visit the chemist for essential items many sell L’Oreal spray. “They’re in little blue bottles and they have almost every colour, and for people with blonde hair, as many people will know dry shampoo lightens your roots, so that’s a handy tip too if you have some in the house.”

There’s a “lockdown locks” trend floating on social media, it shows before and after photos of men who have taken hair cutting into their own hands.

Photos of shaven heads are popping up all over Facebook and Twitter with big names like Manchester United’s Paul Pogba, pictured left, among those with a new hair do.

Becky said this doesn’t worry her as much her advice was “just be safe and ask someone else in your house to help you!” Concluding she remarked that at this time no one can get their hair done, “everyone is in the same boat”.