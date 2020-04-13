+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Teenager who died following Enniskillen stabbing named

Posted: 5:19 pm April 13, 2020
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

The teenager who died after being stabbed in Enniskillen at the weekend has been named as 18-year-old John Paul McDonagh.
Mr McDonagh tragically passed away in hospital this morning after being seriously injured in a stabbing incident at Coolcullen Meadows in Enniskillen on Saturday night. A 19-year-old man was arrested in relation to the incident and has since been released on bail, pending further enquiries.
Police have now launched a murder inquiry into Mr McDonagh’s death, and are appealing for information.
Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “Our Enquiries are continuing and I would continue to appeal for anyone who has information which may assist our investigation to call us on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 2257 of 11/04/20.”

For more on this story see Wednesday’s Fermanagh Herald.

