Teenager who died following Enniskillen stabbing named

The teenager who died after being stabbed in Enniskillen at the weekend has been named as 18-year-old John Paul McDonagh.

Mr McDonagh tragically passed away in hospital this morning after being seriously injured in a stabbing incident at Coolcullen Meadows in Enniskillen on Saturday night. A 19-year-old man was arrested in relation to the incident and has since been released on bail, pending further enquiries.

Police have now launched a murder inquiry into Mr McDonagh’s death, and are appealing for information.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “Our Enquiries are continuing and I would continue to appeal for anyone who has information which may assist our investigation to call us on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 2257 of 11/04/20.”

For more on this story see Wednesday’s Fermanagh Herald.