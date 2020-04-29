Teachers in line for pay rise

TEACHERS here have given their support to a pay deal to bring an end to a lengthy dispute over salary and workloads.

The pay rise of 4.25 percent is to be backdated over a period of two years.

The increase to teachers pay was announced yesterday (Tuesday) following a meeting of the Teachers’ Negotiating Committee (TNC) which ratified an agreement to resolve what has been described as a “long running industrial dispute of teachers’ pay and workload”.

It is thought that the pay deal will cost the Department of Education in the region of £67 million. A joint statement released by the Department of Education sets out details of the pay deal equating to 4.25 percent over two years. This is broken down by offering a 2.25 percent increase for September 2017 and an additional 2 percent increase payable from September 2018.

The Teachers’ Negotiating Committee paid tribute to frontline workers stating that it recognises that “this development occurs at a time of great uncertainty as a consequence of Covid-19”.