SWAH staff stop to pay tribute to lost colleagues

SWAH STAFF and other local Trust workers came together on Tuesday for a minute’s silence in memory of all those who have lost their lives while working on the frontline against Covid-19.

Every year on April 28 people around the world come together to mark International Workers’ Memorial Day, in remembrance of those who have died at work or from work related injuries or diseases.

This year the Western Trust took the opportunity to remember and honour those who have sadly passed away in the course of their work in the fight against Covid-19.

Due to social distancing restrictions, it wasn’t possible to hold the usual memorial events this year, so instead the SWAH staff and local union members held a minute’s silence outside the hospital at 11am yesterday morning, in tandem with their colleagues across the Western Trust.

This was to “pay tribute to the sacrifice made of so many NHS staff during the pandemic” and “remember those who have sadly lost their lives and thank all those who continue to attend work in challenging circumstances to help others”, said a Trust spokeswoman.

The SWAH tribute was led by Geraldine McKay, Western Trust director of acute hospitals.

