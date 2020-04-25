SWAH show of solidarity

FRONTLINE workers gathered outside the Emergency Department at SWAH on Thursday evening as a lone piper played Over the Rainbow in a bid to illustrate hope that as a community we will overcome Covid-19.

The poignant event was organised by Jill Weir, Unison Branch Secretary. Explaining the motivation for organising the event she said, “This is something I had thought of given last weekend was quite challenging across the public sector. Staff are saying that the support they are getting from the community has been phenomenal and they wanted to make sure the public know how much this is appreciated.

“This event was organised to try and bring a range of staff together. Everyone thought it was a great idea to coincide with the Thursday evening public show of appreciation at 8pm. This showed appreciation for each other as groups of staff.”

In an emotional start to the event piper Wesley Henderson played Amazing Grace in remembrance of those who have died. Turning to signal hope he finished with Over the Rainbow, a song and symbol that has become synonymous with the fight against Covid-19.

Ms Weir, pictured right, continued, “As a local community, any person that this has affected, it will in turn affect someone personally within the Trust, SWAH or Fermanagh and Omagh area, given we are such a close knit community. That moment of respect was held to remember those who have lost their lives, and to show support for their families. Over the Rainbow was played symbolising that we are going to get over this. The SWAH ED staff have been receiving a lot of pictures from local children with the theme of rainbows. Some of these were held by staff.”

Western Trust chief executive, Dr Anne Kilgallen travelled to SWAH to join in the event. “We were surprised and delighted that the Trust chief executive Anne Kilgallen joined us. She stood in the middle, spoke to the staff and thanked them. The staff were very appreciative of that,” said Ms Weir

“The staff were thankful of this opportunity to come together, while observing social distancing, as a lot of what is happening at the minute requires us to keep away from each other. I’m absolutely delighted that the Fire Service and Ambulance Service were able to join us as well. The PSNI sent a message of support, and they were with us in spirit. If one person was uplifted by that, then it meant a lot and it was worthwhile doing.”