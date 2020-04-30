Sea Sessions latest casualty of crisis

ONE of the summer’s biggest music events has announced its cancellation. Sea Sessions, held in Bundoran attracts crowds of festival goers from both north and south of the border each year.

This year’s festival was scheduled to take place from 19 – 21 June with popular artists versatile, Gavin James and Sigrid set to headline.

This year the organisers had planned to offer glamping packages with bell tent accommodation complete with showers and toilets advertised.

However, this year the due to coronavirus the event will not be held.

A statement from the event organisers read, “Unfortunately we have sad news to announce. Due to the continued Covid-19 restrictions Sea Sessions 2020 will not be able to proceed.

“We have been holding out as long as possible in the hope that the ‘beach party of the year would get the green light, but we have now received official word from government that all festivals and concerts over a capacity of 5,000 will have to be shelved.

“While we understand many people will be gutted by the news we ask you to bear in mind the very real and far more serious consequences that Covid-19 is taking on families across the country.

“But don’t worry…when the clouds lift and the storm settles we will be back like a new swell on the horizon with our unique mix of surfing, music and partying in summer 2021.”

Festival goers who purchased tickets were told that Ticketmaster would be in touch via email. More details on Sea Sessions 2021 event is expected to be shared on social media in the coming days.

