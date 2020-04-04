Property market ‘holding up’ as people look to future

THE PROPERTY market in Fermanagh may be in “slow motion” but people are still buying and selling and looking forward to the future when the Covid-19 crisis finally comes to an end.

That’s the message of one local estate agent, who said despite the current challenges Fermanagh people are still buying and selling property. Despite apocalyptic articles in the national press warning of an imminent and dramatic collapse of the property market, there are still signs of hope in the local market, according to Niall Smyth from Smyth Leslie.

Speaking from his home, where he remains busy with work, Mr Smyth said it was important to keep in mind the reports in the national press about huge drops in house prices were only speculative.

“The ironic thing is, what we’re seeing is people are still asking us to put properties on the market,” he said. “The reason being is they feel people will have more time on their hands to sit at home and look at Property Pal.

“It’s also amazing the calls we’re still getting from people interested in property. I think it’s because people feel this is maybe only going to be a short term thing.”

Mr Smyth also pointed out the articles warning of a serious collapse of the market were in the national media.

“On a more local basis, we are very different,” he noted.

That said, Mr Smyth said the local market had slowed considerably, with various services suspended due to the current lockdown.

“The property market as it stands at the minute is on very much what I would say a ‘go slow’ in the sales process,” he said. “Everything is moving forward in slow motion. Anything that’s been agreed is still going ahead, but it’s all just very much in slow motion.

“People are looking forward to later in the year, and hopefully getting this out of the way and getting on with their lives later in the year. Those the comments I am getting for people. Hopefully this will be a short enough thing and people will be able to press ‘play’ again on their lives later in the year.”

