Potholes growing problem on our roads

A SIZEABLE pothole has created problems for drivers travelling around the Knocks area. For weeks now the Coalhill Road outside Brookeborough has been closed with drivers having to take alternate routes.

Local councillor Sheamus Greene said he had brought the issue to the attention of the Department of Infrastructure, the agency with responsibility for the roads.

“The road is still closed. I was on to Road Service about this issue, but due to lockdown, we are at the mercy of this virus and how long it will last. Things like repairing potholes has more or less stopped.”

With potholes plaguing several rural roads at the minute Cllr Greene advised drivers to be mindful when travelling. “Some roads are shocking at the minute. The only good point out of this is the good weather. If it was raining the potholes would be far worse with being washed out more. “They’re very bad at the minute with some potholes not fixed for months now.

“There are potholes I had reported even up to two months or more before this lockdown came and they haven’t been fixed either so we’re getting into three and four months for these, and maybe more for some.”