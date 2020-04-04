McGOVERN, Elizabeth

McGOVERN – The death has occurred of Elizabeth McGovern Portmush, Boho Road, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh.

Sadly missed by her loving sons Jim and Tom, dear daughter Peggy (Owens), son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, family circle and friends.

Due to the Covid-19 regulations, house and funeral are private. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Elizabeth’s life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left below or at cartydevenish@yahoo.co.uk. Enquiries to Peter Carty, Funeral Director, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh.