McCAFFREY, Eddie – passed away peacefully in the Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Clones, in the company of his son Justin. Pre-deceased by his wife Josie.

Eddie will be sadly missed by his son Justin (partner Pauline), grandson Conor, sisters Kathleen and Susan, brothers Anthony, Oliver, Gabriel and Richard, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and by all who knew and loved him.

In accordance with current Goverment and HSE guidelines Eddie’s burial will take place privately. For those who cannot attend, Eddie’s funeral Mass will be celebrated online at 11 am, Tuesday, 28th April and can be accessed on this link; https://www.monaghan-rackwallace.ie/parish-churches/cathedral. Alternatively, please feel free to leave a message for the family in the condolence section below.