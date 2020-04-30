+44 (0)28 6632 2066
McBREARTY, Elizabeth (Lizzie)

Posted: 8:04 pm April 30, 2020

McBREARTY, Elizabeth (Lizzie) – (35 New Street, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh, BT93-0EE), peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. RIP, 30th April 2020. Loving daughter of the late Peter and Mary, RIP. Cherished sister of Peter, Bernadette, Francis, Thomas and the late John and May, RIP.

Please note due to the current circumstances and Government advice regarding COVID-19 the family home and funeral will be strictly private.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing brothers, sister, friends and entire family circle.

A Mass will be celebrated at a later date to celebrate Lizzie’s life.

May her gentle Soul Rest In Peace

