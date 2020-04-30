McBREARTY, Elizabeth (Lizzie) – (35 New Street, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh, BT93-0EE), peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. RIP, 30th April 2020. Loving daughter of the late Peter and Mary, RIP. Cherished sister of Peter, Bernadette, Francis, Thomas and the late John and May, RIP.

Please note due to the current circumstances and Government advice regarding COVID-19 the family home and funeral will be strictly private.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing brothers, sister, friends and entire family circle.

A Mass will be celebrated at a later date to celebrate Lizzie’s life.

May her gentle Soul Rest In Peace