Lockdown… What lockdown?

HERALD readers have been left “outraged” over the number of people saw outdoors, driving on roads and doing social shopping over the last two days as temperatures increased and the sun came out across the county.

Despite warnings to stay at home and save lives, it would appear that many people are conjuring up their own meanings of self-isolation by making unnecessary and potentially life-threatening journeys.

One person who works in a shop in Enniskillen said, “I just feel people are bored at home so they come in to the shop to pass time, definitely not essential shopping or trips to the town.

“I don’t want to be seen as complaining but people are not adhering to essential shopping only and they are coming in for everything and anything.” Leah Quinn who also works in Enniskillen agreed, “I work on the main street and we have had a big increase in customers on Monday and Tuesday.

“I see constant cars driving past the door.”

“I work in Omagh, coming home on Monday traffic was heavier and groups of girls talking on the street. There is a big increase in people out walking and it’s going to ruin it for people that need to get out to clear their heads after work”, said Herald reader Maria Cullen, while Karen Elliott knows first-hand of the risks people are taking, “I work in Tesco and it can get very busy, families are still coming out they just see it as a day out”, she explained.

Herald reader Nina Kelly said, “I went out at the weekend to get essentials that will hopefully do us for the next week or more, to notice people in the shop getting take out coffees? This is totally irresponsible”, while Elizabeth Anderson questioned, “When will people get the message to stay at home?” Patience have also been wearing thin for Jill Mulligan who said, “It will take police to fine people to get the message it seems” and also Marian Mcivor who warned, “People must not be afraid of the consequences.”