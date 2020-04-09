Lockdown to be stepped up

WITH GROWING evidence that strict Covid-19 lockdown measures are being flouted by people here, there are fear that new, tighter restrictions on public movement may have to be imposed.

Amid reports of young people gathering outdoors and claims that many of us are disregarding the government directions to shop as infrequently as possible, there is concern that not enough is being done locally to slow down the expect surge in Covid-19 cases in the coming days.

The UK government is to make a decision next week on whether or not to extend the lockdown which was initially imposed on March 21.

It is thought that measures which allow for essential workers to continue working outside the home when necessary and for food shops to remain open will remain unchanged but that police will be issued with new guidelines to ensure stricter adherence to social distancing and staying at home.

South of the border the Garda have been stepping up operations to check motorists are abiding by the new restrictions with checkpoints now appearing around Dublin and many provincial towns. It is thought likely that the PSNI will adopt a similar approach if, as expected, the lockdown is extended.