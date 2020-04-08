LAWTON, Maurice – 19 Mullaghmeen Road, Enniskillen, BT74-4GG, formerly Middleton, Co. Cork, peacefully, 7th April 2020. Beloved husband of Ann And loving father of Caroline (Michael Chapman), Maurice (Mary) and Anthony. Devoted grandfather to Michael, Keira, Saoirse, Riona, Aoibheann, Sean and Finnian. Brother of the late Annamay Mackey, Michael, Thomas and Kevin.

Deeply regretted by all his loving family, sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and extended family.

Owing to current restrictions House and Cremation strictly private please.

Our Lady, Queen of Heaven pray for him