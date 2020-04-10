Illegal dumping as recycle centre is forced to close

LOCAL people have been left outraged following reports of “excessive dumping” at the recycling centre in Lisnaskea after the council was forced to close the facility because it could not cope with the volume of material being dumped.

One concerned resident who lives close by told the Herald; “These bags of rubbish have been left there for the past three or four days. It looks mainly like material that would normally be in the blue bins.

It’s usually black plastic bags, but many of them are left open and are caught by the wind. It means that the rubbish can be strewn across the area too.

“The bags keep mounting up. It’s unsightly, but more importantly I feel it’s creating a health hazard and could be very dangerous to people living close by. The council should really be monitoring the situation there and do something about it. They have cameras, but I don’t see anyone being brought to book for just throwing their rubbish there.”

Speaking on the issue, Cllr Garbhan McPhillips said, “I have received photographs and phone calls from constituents complaining about the build up of rubbish at the gates. People were also complaining that the centre was closed in the first place. I can understand everyone’s frustrations, but the council had to take the decision to close for everyone’s health and safety.

“Over the past number of weeks while it was open there was quite an increase in footfall and usage of the centre. So the centre had to be closed, a decision I fully agree with and support.

“I would ask people to please refrain from any sort of littering in our community. I totally get everyone’s frustration at the centres being closed at this time but please God they will be open sooner rather than later.”

Meanwhile the Council has warned of increasing instances of flytipping and has warned of legal action and hefty fines against anyone found to be dumping illegally.