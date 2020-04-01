Hospital staff ready themselves for Covid-19 challenge

SISTER Sinead Doyle is a ward sister at the Covid-19 ward at the South West Acute Hospital, where staff are beginning to see the impact of the spread of virus here in our community.

With more ill patients coming into the hospital everyday, nurses like Sr Doyle have been frantically preparing over the past few weeks so they are ready to deal with the expected ‘surge’ in local coronavirus patients that is sadly expected in the coming weeks.

In the interview below, Sr Doyle speaks of the worries of all those working at the hospital, and how they are all working together to ensure everyone in Fermanagh gets the best possible care.

How worried are you about the current situation?

Yes we are worried about the current situation with Covid–19, the element of unknown concerns us all and how we will manage an ever changing situation. We can see the global impact it is having around the world and this is of course worrying. However we are adapting quickly and working well together to face the challenge.

What are the main challenges in the current situation?

The dependency of these patients and the unpredictability of how Covid-19 will affect these patients is a challenge and will remain one.

It must be an emotional time for you and your family?

It is emotional as we see how other countries have been devastated by the virus. We continue to support the stay at home and hand washing campaign to help combat the pandemic. It is an uncertain time and our families have been very supportive of our work.

Do you feel enough protective measures are in place to safeguard you and your family? Do you feel more could be done?

We are updated regularly by the Public Health Agency and the Trust. We work together to protect each other every day on each shift.

How is your workload at the moment?

Our workload has changed significantly as Covid-19 is at the forefront, and we also need to maintain the standards that we are accustomed to providing. Our team is adaptable and facing the challenge of this new work load.

Are you having to work extra days/hours?

No not as yet, we have managing but are prepared to do so in the next few weeks.