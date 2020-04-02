Hairdressers & beauticians give SWAH staff helping hand

LOCAL beauticians and hairdressers have pooled together their resources and made a big donation to the front line staff at the South West Acute Hospital.

Just a few weeks ago Fermanagh hairdresser, Julie O’Shea of Eden Hair created a WhatsApp group to help hairdressers and beauticians communicate and support each other as the affects of Covid-19 were felt on their businesses.

After a check of their stock the local hair and beauty professionals had a substantial quantity of disposable protective items such as gloves, aprons and masks. But, they decided more was needed and purchased 100 boxes of gloves from their suppliers, which was matched by the wholesaler, resulting in a total of 200 boxes of gloves. These were distributed between SWAH, Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex and community carers.

Not stopping there, Jacqueline Swift of Advanced Beauty in Enniskillen has taken the ‘Salons In Support’ campaign public, launching a Go Fund Me page with the aim of fundraising to buy essential protective clothing for front line staff. Generous donations have been flooding in with the initial target of £500 smashed within hours of its launch. Now, more than £4000 has been raised.

Posting to Advanced Beauty’s social media page she said, “I am bowled over by the response,” adding that she felt ‘so privileged’ to be have the opportunity to help the frontline staff she described as ‘true superheroes!’

Speaking about the initiative Tempo beautician Emma Robinson of Emma’s Beauty Parlour said, “In this time of uncertainty I was so glad to be able to contribute to those most selfless of us manning the frontline in the fight against this terrible disease.

“It’s been so refreshing as well to see how all the local beauty and hair businesses have banded together to help, support and encourage each other.”

To donate click here.