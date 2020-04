GILMARTIN, Mary (née McGrath) – 8th April 2020, late of 11 MacNean Park, Belcoo at the Tilery Care Home, Florencecourt.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Joe, and lovingly remembered by all her nieces, nephews and entire family circle.

Family Home and Funeral will be private to family members only. A Memorial Mass for Mary will be held at a later date.