+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

GILLIGAN, Barney

Posted: 8:50 pm April 27, 2020

GILLIGAN, Barney – Castlebalfour Road, Lisnaskea and formerly Garrison Co. Fermanagh. Died peacefully in hospital on Sunday, 26th April 2020. Beloved husband of Mary (née McGavock) and loving father to Fiona Martch (Ivan), Orla, Deirdre Boyd (Gary) and pre-deceased by his son Hugh, RIP. Devoted granda to James, Edward, Abigail and Eloise.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions Barney’s wake and burial will be private to family only. His funeral cortège will leave his late residence at 11 am to proceed on foot to Holy Cross Cemetery for burial.

Will be sadly missed by his wife, daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sister-in-law Rose, nieces, nephews and a large family circle.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Stroke Unit, South West Acute Hospital, c/o Swift & McCaffrey, Derryree, Lisnaskea, BT92-OLA

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA