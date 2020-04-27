GILLIGAN, Barney – Castlebalfour Road, Lisnaskea and formerly Garrison Co. Fermanagh. Died peacefully in hospital on Sunday, 26th April 2020. Beloved husband of Mary (née McGavock) and loving father to Fiona Martch (Ivan), Orla, Deirdre Boyd (Gary) and pre-deceased by his son Hugh, RIP. Devoted granda to James, Edward, Abigail and Eloise.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions Barney’s wake and burial will be private to family only. His funeral cortège will leave his late residence at 11 am to proceed on foot to Holy Cross Cemetery for burial.

Will be sadly missed by his wife, daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sister-in-law Rose, nieces, nephews and a large family circle.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Stroke Unit, South West Acute Hospital, c/o Swift & McCaffrey, Derryree, Lisnaskea, BT92-OLA